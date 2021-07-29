South Korea 6, Israel 5 (10 Innings)
|Israel
|
|
|
|
|
|South Korea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Ian Kinsler 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Park Hae Min cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ty Kelly 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee Jung Hoo rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Danny Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kim Hyunsoo lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blake Gailen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kang Baekho dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan Lavarnway c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Park Kunwoo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nick Rickles dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oh Jaeil 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zack Penprase pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kang Minho c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rob Paller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hwang Jaegyun 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitch Glasser rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Oh Ji Hwan ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Scotty Burcham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hur Kyoungmin 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim Hyeseong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yang Euiji c-ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Israel
|002
|002
|001
|0
|—
|5
|South Korea
|000
|200
|300
|1
|—
|6
DP_South Korea 0, Israel 1. LOB_South Korea 12, Israel 4. 2B_Hur (1), Oh (1), Rickles (1). HR_Lavarnway (2), Kim (1), Kinsler (1), Lee (1), Oh (1). S_Oh (1). SB_Burcham (1), Hwang (1)
|Jake Fishman
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jeremy Bleich L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Katz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Jon Moscot
|
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zack Weiss
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Josh Zeid
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Bleich (Hur, Yang). WP_Fishman (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|South Korea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cho Sangwoo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Choi Wonjoon
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Oh Seunghwan W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Won Taein
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
Umpires_Home, Kenjiro Mori, Japan; First, Edwin Hernandez, Puerto Rico; Second, Mark Winters, United States; Third, Fabrizio Fabrizi, Italy.
T_3:21.
