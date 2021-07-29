On Air: Ask the CIO
South Korea 6, Israel 5 (10 Innings)

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

Israel South Korea
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 37 6 11 6
Ian Kinsler 2b 5 1 1 2 Park Hae Min cf 4 0 1 0
Ty Kelly 3b 4 0 0 0 Lee Jung Hoo rf 5 1 1 1
Danny Valencia 1b 4 1 1 0 Kim Hyunsoo lf 5 1 1 1
Blake Gailen cf 4 0 1 0 Kang Baekho dh 3 0 0 0
Ryan Lavarnway c 4 2 2 3 Park Kunwoo pr 0 1 0 0
Nick Rickles dh 4 0 1 0 Oh Jaeil 1b 4 1 1 0
Zack Penprase pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Kang Minho c 3 1 1 0
Rob Paller lf 4 0 0 0 Hwang Jaegyun 2b 1 0 0 0
Mitch Glasser rf 3 1 1 0 Oh Ji Hwan ss 4 1 3 3
Scotty Burcham ss 3 0 0 0 Hur Kyoungmin 3b 4 0 2 0
Kim Hyeseong 2b 2 0 1 0
Yang Euiji c-ph 2 0 0 1
Israel 002 002 001 0 5
South Korea 000 200 300 1 6

DP_South Korea 0, Israel 1. LOB_South Korea 12, Israel 4. 2B_Hur (1), Oh (1), Rickles (1). HR_Lavarnway (2), Kim (1), Kinsler (1), Lee (1), Oh (1). S_Oh (1). SB_Burcham (1), Hwang (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Israel
Jake Fishman 3 2-3 6 2 2 1 2
Jeremy Bleich L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 0 0 0
Alex Katz 1 0 0 0 2 1
Jon Moscot 1 0 0 0 0
Zack Weiss 2 4 3 3 1 3
Josh Zeid 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Bleich (Hur, Yang). WP_Fishman (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
South Korea
Cho Sangwoo 2 0 0 0 1 3
Choi Wonjoon 3 2 2 2 0 4
Oh Seunghwan W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 0 5
Won Taein 3 4 2 2 0 5

Umpires_Home, Kenjiro Mori, Japan; First, Edwin Hernandez, Puerto Rico; Second, Mark Winters, United States; Third, Fabrizio Fabrizi, Italy.

T_3:21.

