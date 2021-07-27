Spain 28, France 25
|Spain
|12
|16
|—
|28
|France
|12
|13
|—
|25
Spain_C. Martin Berenguer 6, A. Cabral Barbosa 4, A. Rodriguez Rodriguez 4, M. Lopez Herrero 3, E. Cesareo Romero 2, A. Fernandez Fraga 2, L. Gonzalez Ortega 2, S. Lopez Jimenez 2, P. Arcos Poveda 1, M. Gonzalez Alvarez 1, A. Hernandez Serrador 1.
France_P. Coatanea 5, A. Pineau 5, P. Foppa 4, G. Zaadi Deuna 4, L. Flippes 2, C. Valentini 2, B. Edwige 1, C. Lassource 1, E. Nze Minko 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Arthur Brunner, Switzerland. Morad Salah, Switzerland. Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.
