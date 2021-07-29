On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spain 85, Serbia 70

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 6:22 am
Spain 85, Serbia 70

Serbia (70)

S. Vasic 5-9 0-0 11, J. Brooks 6-11 2-2 16, D. Stankovic 2-4 2-4 6, N. Jovanovic 1-2 1-2 4, Y. Anderson 7-15 0-0 15, T. Krajisnik 5-14 1-3 11, A. Crvendakic 1-4 0-0 2, A. Dabovic 1-5 2-2 5, D. Butulija 0-1 0-0 0, M. Skoric 0-0 0-0 0, TOTAL 28-65 8-13 70

Spain (85)

M. Cazorla 5-7 2-2 17, A. Ndour 8-13 4-5 20, A. Torrens 9-16 4-6 25, C. Ouvina 5-9 0-0 10, R. Carrera 2-5 0-0 4, L. Gil 1-3 0-0 2, S. Dominguez 1-7 5-7 7, L. Palau 0-0 0-0 0, M. Conde 0-4 0-0 0, TOTAL 31-64 15-20 85

Serbia 20 24 14 12 70
Spain 19 22 18 26 85

Halftime_Spain 41, Serbia 44. 3-Point Goals_Spain 8-23 (M. Cazorla 5-6, A. Torrens 3-8, A. Ndour 0-3, C. Ouvina 0-3, M. Conde 0-2, S. Dominguez 0-1), Serbia 6-16 (J. Brooks 2-4, A. Dabovic 1-3, S. Vasic 1-3, Y. Anderson 1-2, N. Jovanovic 1-1, A. Crvendakic 0-2, D. Butulija 0-1). Rebounds_Spain 29 (A. Ndour 9), Serbia 37 (Y. Anderson 8). Assists_Spain 22 (C. Ouvina 8), Serbia 20 (Y. Anderson 4). Total fouls_Spain 18, Serbia 20.

