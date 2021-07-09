On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spectator takes swing of McIlroy’s club at Scottish Open

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 7:18 am
1 min read
      

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — A spectator was escorted from the course at the Scottish Open on Friday after taking a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag and taking a few swings with it.

The incident took place on the 10th tee, where McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Widely spread footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the head cover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, was seen looking on in bemusement.

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

“At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area,” a statement from the European Tour read. “He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is in the hands of Police Scotland.”

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Nos. 1 and 3 in the world, respectively, were also on the tee as playing partners of McIlroy. No one was hurt in the incident.

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, said in The Scotsman newspaper: “The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn’t a golfer when they saw his grip.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent