MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -149 at PITTSBURGH +138 San Diego -153 at PHILADELPHIA +143 at CINCINNATI -135 Chicago Cubs +125 at ATLANTA -150 Miami +139 L.A. Dodgers -160 at WASHINGTON +150 at COLORADO -111 St. Louis +101 San Francisco -167 at ARIZONA +130 American League at TORONTO -111 Tampa Bay +101 Chicago White Sox -135 at DETROIT +125 at KANSAS CITY -135 Minnesota +110 at OAKLAND -115 Boston +105 Houston -160 at CLEVELAND +150 at L.A. Angels -156 Baltimore +125 at SEATTLE -130 Texas +120 Interleague at N.Y. YANKEES -180 N.Y. Mets +165 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ (216½) Milwaukee

