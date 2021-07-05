MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -176 at PITTSBURGH +154 at N.Y. METS -258 Milwaukee +215 L.A. Dodgers -123 at MIAMI +108 Philadelphia -125 at CHICAGO CUBS +110 at ARIZONA -123 Colorado +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -127 St. Louis +112 at SAN DIEGO -175 Washington +140 American League Toronto -196 at BALTIMORE +150 at TAMPA BAY -161 Cleveland +144 at TEXAS -165 Detroit +148 at HOUSTON -156 Oakland +139 Chicago White Sox -113 at MINNESOTA -102 Boston -107 at L.A. ANGELS -107 N.Y. Yankees -142 at SEATTLE +127 Interleague

Cincinnati -141at KANSAS CITY+110

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHOENIX 5½ (218) Milwaukee

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.