The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 6:13 pm
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -115 at MIAMI -102
at N.Y. METS -233 Pittsburgh +175
at MILWAUKEE -142 Cincinnati +123
St. Louis -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -205 Washington +173
at L.A. DODGERS -224 Arizona +186
at SAN DIEGO -181 Colorado +158
American League
Chicago White Sox -165 at BALTIMORE +145
at CLEVELAND -125 at KANSAS CITY +100
Toronto -116 at TAMPA BAY -101
at MINNESOTA -214 Detroit +180
at HOUSTON -152 N.Y. Yankees +135
Oakland -152 at TEXAS +133
at SEATTLE -135 L.A. Angels +110
Interleague
at BOSTON -123 Philadelphia +105
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 4 (222) Phoenix

