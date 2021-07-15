|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA(gm 1)
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA(gm 2)
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|N.Y.
|Mets
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|L.A. Dodgers
|-215
|at
|COLORADO
|+180
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|American League
|at DETROIT (gm 1)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at DETROIT (gm 2)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-226
|Texas
|+188
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-165
|Seattle
|+146
|at OAKLAND
|-207
|Cleveland
|+174
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-132
|Tampa
|Bay
|+115
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(210)
|Milwaukee
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments