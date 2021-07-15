On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports Betting Line

July 15, 2021 5:35 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA(gm 1) OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA(gm 2) OFF Miami OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y. Mets OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF San Diego OFF
at CINCINNATI OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF San Francisco OFF
L.A. Dodgers -215 at COLORADO +180
at ARIZONA OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
American League
at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Minnesota OFF
at DETROIT (gm 2) OFF Minnesota OFF
at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at TORONTO -226 Texas +188
at KANSAS CITY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Houston OFF
at L.A. ANGELS -165 Seattle +146
at OAKLAND -207 Cleveland +174
Interleague
at ATLANTA -132 Tampa Bay +115
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 4 (210) Milwaukee

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

