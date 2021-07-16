On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 5:51 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -130 at ARIZONA +110
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Miami +112
N.Y. Mets -152 at PITTSBURGH +120
San Diego -125 at WASHINGTON +105
Milwaukee -110 at CINCINNATI +100
at ST. LOUIS -115 San Francisco -105
L.A. Dodgers -280 at COLORADO +225
American League
at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Minnesota OFF
Minnesota (gm 2) -172 at DETROIT +130
at TORONTO -275 Texas +220
at KANSAS CITY -143 Baltimore +134
at N.Y. YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at OAKLAND -190 Cleveland +160
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -115 Houston -105
Seattle -110 at L.A. ANGELS -110
Interleague
Tampa Bay -110 at ATLANTA -110
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHOENIX 4 (218) Milwaukee

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea