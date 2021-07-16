|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at
|ARIZONA
|+110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Miami
|+112
|N.Y. Mets
|-152
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|San Diego
|-125
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+105
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-115
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|L.A. Dodgers
|-280
|at
|COLORADO
|+225
|American League
|at DETROIT (gm 1)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Minnesota
|(gm 2)
|-172
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|at TORONTO
|-275
|Texas
|+220
|at KANSAS CITY
|-143
|Baltimore
|+134
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-115
|Houston
|-105
|Seattle
|-110
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-110
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-110
|at
|ATLANTA
|-110
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(218)
|Milwaukee
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments