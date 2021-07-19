On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105
at CINCINNATI -140 N.Y. Mets +120
San Diego -145 at ATLANTA +125
Chicago Cubs -115 at ST. LOUIS -105
Pittsburgh -110 at ARIZONA -110
at L.A. DODGERS -145 San Francisco +125
American League
at OAKLAND -180 L.A. Angels +155
at TORONTO -220 Boston +180
at TAMPA BAY -190 Baltimore +160
Texas -115 at DETROIT -105
at HOUSTON -235 Cleveland +190
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 Minnesota +110
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -150 Kansas City +130
Philadelphia -125 at N.Y. YANKEES +105
at COLORADO -155 Seattle +135
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 5 (222) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo