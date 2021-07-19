|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-115
|Miami
|-105
|at CINCINNATI
|-140
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+120
|San Diego
|-145
|at
|ATLANTA
|+125
|Chicago Cubs
|-115
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at
|ARIZONA
|-110
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-145
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-180
|L.A.
|Angels
|+155
|at TORONTO
|-220
|Boston
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Baltimore
|+160
|Texas
|-115
|at
|DETROIT
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Cleveland
|+190
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|Kansas
|City
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|N.Y.
|YANKEES
|+105
|at COLORADO
|-155
|Seattle
|+135
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|5
|(222)
|Phoenix
