On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego (gm 1) -160 at ATLANTA +140
San Diego (gm 2) -116 at ATLANTA +105
N.Y. Mets -120 at CINCINNATI -100
at ARIZONA -130 Pittsburgh +110
at WASHINGTON -115 Miami -105
Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -110
at L.A. DODGERS -180 San Francisco +155
American League
at TAMPA BAY -165 Baltimore +145
at TORONTO -165 Boston +145
at DETROIT -115 Texas -105
at HOUSTON -240 Cleveland +195
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -140 Minnesota +120
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -165 Kansas City +145
Seattle -135 at COLORADO +115
at N.Y. YANKEES -167 Philadelphia +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico