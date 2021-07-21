|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-131
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|San Diego
|-161
|at
|MIAMI
|+125
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+110
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-162
|San
|Francisco
|+148
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-118
|Texas
|+102
|at BOSTON
|-175
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+140
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|L.A.
|Angels
|+122
|Oakland
|-131
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments