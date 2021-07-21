MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -131 at PHILADELPHIA +115 San Diego -161 at MIAMI +125 at ST. LOUIS -125 Chicago Cubs +110 at L.A. DODGERS -162 San Francisco +148 American League at DETROIT -118 Texas +102 at BOSTON -175 N.Y. Yankees +140 Tampa Bay -152 at CLEVELAND +120 at MINNESOTA -138 L.A. Angels +122 Oakland -131 at SEATTLE +115

