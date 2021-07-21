On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -131 at PHILADELPHIA +115
San Diego -161 at MIAMI +125
at ST. LOUIS -125 Chicago Cubs +110
at L.A. DODGERS -162 San Francisco +148
American League
at DETROIT -118 Texas +102
at BOSTON -175 N.Y. Yankees +140
Tampa Bay -152 at CLEVELAND +120
at MINNESOTA -138 L.A. Angels +122
Oakland -131 at SEATTLE +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center