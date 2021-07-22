|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-145
|Arizona
|+128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Atlanta
|+115
|San Diego
|-220
|at
|MIAMI
|+180
|at CINCINNATI
|-151
|St.
|Louis
|+134
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-177
|Pittsburgh
|+157
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-334
|Colorado
|+260
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-108
|at
|BOSTON
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-236
|Texas
|+198
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Detroit
|+103
|L.A. Angels
|-107
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-107
|Oakland
|-113
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|Interleague
|Washington
|-130
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+113
|at N.Y. METS
|-120
|Toronto
|+103
|at MILWAUKEE
|-117
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+100
