On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +123
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Atlanta -105
San Diego -135 at MIAMI +112
at CINCINNATI -178 St. Louis +150
at SAN FRANCISCO -253 Pittsburgh +202
at L.A. DODGERS -255 Colorado +205
American League
at BOSTON -150 N.Y. Yankees +127
at HOUSTON -198 Texas +165
Tampa Bay -132 at CLEVELAND +105
at MINNESOTA -130 L.A. Angels +110
at KANSAS CITY -115 Detroit -105
Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +112
Interleague
Washington -162 at BALTIMORE +140
at MILWAUKEE -120 Chicago White Sox -100
Toronto -120 at N.Y. METS -100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon