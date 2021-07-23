MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Arizona +123 at PHILADELPHIA -115 Atlanta -105 San Diego -135 at MIAMI +112 at CINCINNATI -178 St. Louis +150 at SAN FRANCISCO -253 Pittsburgh +202 at L.A. DODGERS -255 Colorado +205 American League at BOSTON -150 N.Y. Yankees +127 at HOUSTON -198 Texas +165 Tampa Bay -132 at CLEVELAND +105 at MINNESOTA -130 L.A. Angels +110 at KANSAS CITY -115 Detroit -105 Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +112 Interleague Washington -162 at BALTIMORE +140 at MILWAUKEE -120 Chicago White Sox -100 Toronto -120 at N.Y. METS -100

