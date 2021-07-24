|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-155
|Atlanta
|+135
|San Diego
|-167
|at
|MIAMI
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-180
|St.
|Louis
|+155
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Arizona
|+155
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+155
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-180
|Colorado
|+155
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-165
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+145
|at BOSTON
|-130
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Texas
|+180
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|L.A.
|Angels
|-100
|at KANSAS CITY
|-115
|Detroit
|-105
|Oakland
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|-100
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|-125
|Washington
|+100
|at N.Y. METS
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+110
