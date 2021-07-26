On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +118
at PHILADELPHIA -118 Washington +102
at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +105
at CHICAGO CUBS -157 Cincinnati +139
L.A. Dodgers -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +118
American League
at TAMPA BAY -161 N.Y. Yankees +146
Toronto -125 at BOSTON +105
at MINNESOTA -216 Detroit +187
Chicago White Sox -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
Houston -125 at SEATTLE +105
Interleague
Miami -127 at BALTIMORE +112
at CLEVELAND -108 St. Louis -106
at TEXAS -147 Arizona +133
at L.A. ANGELS -130 Colorado +115
at SAN DIEGO -130 Oakland +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo