MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +118 at PHILADELPHIA -118 Washington +102 at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +105 at CHICAGO CUBS -157 Cincinnati +139 L.A. Dodgers -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +118 American League at TAMPA BAY -161 N.Y. Yankees +146 Toronto -125 at BOSTON +105 at MINNESOTA -216 Detroit +187 Chicago White Sox -137 at KANSAS CITY +123 Houston -125 at SEATTLE +105 Interleague Miami -127 at BALTIMORE +112 at CLEVELAND -108 St. Louis -106 at TEXAS -147 Arizona +133 at L.A. ANGELS -130 Colorado +115 at SAN DIEGO -130 Oakland +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.