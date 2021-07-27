|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-182
|Washington
|+159
|Milwaukee
|-135
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at N.Y. METS
|-125
|Atlanta
|+108
|Cincinnati
|-114
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-103
|L.A. Dodgers
|-132
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+115
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-147
|Detroit
|+130
|Houston
|-130
|at
|SEATTLE
|+113
|at TAMPA BAY
|-140
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+123
|at BOSTON
|-137
|Toronto
|+120
|Chicago White Sox
|-177
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+156
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-114
|St.
|Louis
|-103
|at SAN DIEGO
|-145
|Oakland
|+128
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Miami
|+110
|Arizona
|-110
|at
|TEXAS
|-110
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-211
|Colorado
|+178
