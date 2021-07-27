MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -182 Washington +159 Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +115 at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +108 Cincinnati -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103 L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +115 American League at MINNESOTA -147 Detroit +130 Houston -130 at SEATTLE +113 at TAMPA BAY -140 N.Y. Yankees +123 at BOSTON -137 Toronto +120 Chicago White Sox -177 at KANSAS CITY +156 Interleague at CLEVELAND -114 St. Louis -103 at SAN DIEGO -145 Oakland +128 at BALTIMORE -130 Miami +110 Arizona -110 at TEXAS -110 at L.A. ANGELS -211 Colorado +178

