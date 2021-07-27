On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -182 Washington +159
Milwaukee -135 at PITTSBURGH +115
at N.Y. METS -125 Atlanta +108
Cincinnati -114 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +115
American League
at MINNESOTA -147 Detroit +130
Houston -130 at SEATTLE +113
at TAMPA BAY -140 N.Y. Yankees +123
at BOSTON -137 Toronto +120
Chicago White Sox -177 at KANSAS CITY +156
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -114 St. Louis -103
at SAN DIEGO -145 Oakland +128
at BALTIMORE -130 Miami +110
Arizona -110 at TEXAS -110
at L.A. ANGELS -211 Colorado +178

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

