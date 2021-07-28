|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. METS
|-135
|Atlanta
|+120
|Washington
|-140
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+125
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+100
|L.A. Dodgers
|-132
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+117
|Milwaukee
|-185
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+163
|at SAN DIEGO
|-280
|Colorado
|+225
|American League
|N.Y. Yankees
|-142
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+127
|Chicago White Sox
|-179
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+158
|at BOSTON
|-112
|Toronto
|-104
|at DETROIT
|-154
|Baltimore
|+138
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-115
|Oakland
|-105
