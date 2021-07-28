On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -135 Atlanta +120
Washington -140 at PHILADELPHIA +125
Cincinnati -115 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +117
Milwaukee -185 at PITTSBURGH +163
at SAN DIEGO -280 Colorado +225
American League
N.Y. Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +127
Chicago White Sox -179 at KANSAS CITY +158
at BOSTON -112 Toronto -104
at DETROIT -154 Baltimore +138
at L.A. ANGELS -115 Oakland -105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service