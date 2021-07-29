|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+112
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+110
|at N.Y. METS
|-115
|Cincinnati
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at
|ATLANTA
|-110
|L.A. Dodgers
|-168
|at
|ARIZONA
|+148
|at SAN DIEGO
|-195
|Colorado
|+165
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+171
|at TAMPA BAY
|-140
|Boston
|+120
|at DETROIT
|-140
|Baltimore
|+120
|Seattle
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|-100
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-200
|Cleveland
|+171
|Oakland
|-130
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+110
|Interleague
|N.Y. Yankees
|-150
|at
|MIAMI
|+130
|Minnesota
|-135
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+115
|Houston
|-112
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-107
