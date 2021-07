Sports on TV

Adv10 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 12 INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver

ESPN2 — 2021 Home Run Derby: From Coors Field, Denver (StatCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Suriname, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. TBD, Group C, Orlando, Fla. —

Tuesday, July 13 CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16, El Pas de la Casa (in Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Argentina vs. U.S., Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League at National League, Coors Field, Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, Group D, Houston

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada, Group D, Houston

TRACK AND FIELD 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League —

Wednesday, July 14 CYCLING 6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 4

RUGBY 5 p.m.

NBCSN — IRU: British and Irish vs. South Africa A

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. TBD, Group A, Frisco, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Curacao vs. Mexico, Group A, Dallas

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Game: All-Star Team vs. U.S. Olympic Team, Las Vegas —

Thursday, July 15 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 81 miles

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Taped)

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. TBD, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, Kansas City, Kan. —

Friday, July 16 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19, Mourenx to Libourne, 129 miles

GOLF 9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Taped)

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. TBD, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

TBT BASKETBALL 7 p.m

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan.

X GAMES 9 p.m.

ESPN — X Games 2021: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California —

Saturday, July 17 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

8 p.m.

CBS — The Camping World SRX Series

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

7 a.m.

NBC — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md.

4 p.m.

CBS — The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston

TBT BASKETBALL 12 p.m

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan.

2 p.m

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Wichita, Kan.

X GAMES 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2021: BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California —

Sunday, July 18 AUTO RACING 9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Fromula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver

CYCLING 10:30 a.m.

NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Carhartt Bassmaster College Series, Saginaw Bay, Bangor Charter Township, Mich.

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

7 a.m.

NBC — EPGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: TBA

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

RUGBY 7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Minnesota United

5 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

TBT BASKETBALL 12 p.m

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va.

4 p.m

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Frist Round, Charleston, W. Va.

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL —

