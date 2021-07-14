Sports on TV

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 11:05 am
4 min read
      
Adv17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 19
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan. —

Tuesday, July 20
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston —

Wednesday, July 21
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Portland —

Thursday, July 22
GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Austin FC —

Friday, July 23
BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2021 NHL Draft

TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Ballinteers, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. Mid American Unity, First Round, Columbus, Ohio —

Saturday, July 24
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul, First Round, Peoria, Ill.

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs, First Round, Peoria, Ill. —

Sunday, July 25
GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: From Los Angeles —

