Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 19
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.
ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Wichita, Kan. —
|Tuesday, July 20
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston —
|Wednesday, July 21
|GOLF
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — 2021 NHL Expansion Draft
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Portland —
|Thursday, July 22
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 7 (If Necessary)
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Austin FC —
|Friday, July 23
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
ESPN2 — 2021 NHL Draft
ESPN — TBT: Men of Mackey vs. Ballinteers, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: Carmen’s Crew vs. Mid American Unity, First Round, Columbus, Ohio —
|Saturday, July 24
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
ESPN — TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs, First Round, Peoria, Ill. —
|Sunday, July 25
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA
TBS — TBA
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN2 — ATL: From Los Angeles —
