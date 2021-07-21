On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 11:20 am
3 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 26
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA —

Tuesday, July 27
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio —

Wednesday, July 28
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill. —

Thursday, July 29
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF
9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF GOld Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Houston —

Friday, July 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide

AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 2: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF
9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC

10 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy —

Saturday, July 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

CBS — Week 4: From New Orleans

BOXING
8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night

10 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night

GOLF
9:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis

TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio —

Sunday, August 1
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA

CROSSFIT
2 p.m.

CBS — CrossFit Games

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay

RUGBY
4 p.m.

CBS — MLR: TBD, Championship

TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio —

