Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, July 26
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA —
|Tuesday, July 27
|TBT BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
|Wednesday, July 28
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.
|Thursday, July 29
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.
ABC — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
FS1 — CONCACAF GOld Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Houston —
|Friday, July 30
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
ESPNU — Formula 2: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Purple vs. Team Blue
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy —
|Saturday, July 31
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
CBS — Week 4: From New Orleans
FOX — PBC Fight Night
FS1 — PBC Fight Night
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
|Sunday, August 1
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
FOX — NHRA
CBS — CrossFit Games
GOLF — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Daytona Beach, Fla.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
TBS — TBA
ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay
CBS — MLR: TBD, Championship
ESPN — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
