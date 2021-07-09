On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. John’s adds Queens’ Tareq Coburn for upcoming season

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 4:36 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The St. John’s men’s basketball team said Friday that Queens native Tareq Coburn will join the roster for the 2021-22 season.

Coburn recently wrapped a three-year career at Hofstra in which he averaged nearly 11 points per game and helped the Pride to the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association championship.

In 90 games with the Pride, Coburn shot 43.0 percent from the floor, 40.3 percent from beyond the arc and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line. His 170 made 3-pointers are 10th in Hofstra history.

Coburn began his collegiate career at St. Bonaventure in 2016-17, making 12 appearances for the Bonnies.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent