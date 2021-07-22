St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Wisdom 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Chirinos ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hoerner 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Hendricks p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.088
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Alcántara pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|2
|9
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.031
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|0_2
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200
|1_3
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Wainwright in the 7th. b-lined out for Ortega in the 8th. c-doubled for Tepera in the 9th. d-flied out for Heyward in the 10th.
1-ran for Sogard in the 9th.
E_Contreras (5). LOB_Chicago 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Heyward 2 (11), Contreras (12), Sogard (6), Goldschmidt (16), Bader (6), Carlson (19). 3B_Ortega (1). RBIs_Ortega (7), Sogard (12), Bader (19), Carlson (37), Molina (41). SB_Ortega (3). CS_Ortega (4), O’Neill (4). S_Wainwright.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Báez, Ortega, Hendricks, Happ, Rizzo, Chirinos); St. Louis 5 (O’Neill, Carlson, Arenado, Goldschmidt). RISP_Chicago 1 for 14; St. Louis 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hoerner, Rizzo.
DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Hoerner, Contreras); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Molina, Sosa, Goldschmidt, Sosa).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|90
|3.61
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.37
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.02
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.21
|Kimbrel L,1-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.51
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|84
|3.56
|Cabrera H,15
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.65
|Gallegos BS,1-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.70
|Gant
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.51
|McFarland W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Tepera 2-0, Kimbrel 2-0, Gallegos 1-0, Gant 1-0, McFarland 2-0. IBB_off McFarland (Wisdom). HBP_Wainwright (Contreras), Gallegos 2 (Báez,Hoerner), Gant 2 (Marisnick,Contreras). WP_Chafin.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:09. A_37,008 (45,494).
