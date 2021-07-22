St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 8 2 2 6 Ortega cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Marisnick ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Contreras c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .241 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Happ lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Wisdom 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .207 Chirinos ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Hoerner 2b-3b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .321 Hendricks p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .088 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sogard ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .249 Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 12 3 2 9 Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .253 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 O’Neill lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .278 Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .253 DeJong ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Edman 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Bader cf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .276 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .031 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Chicago 001 000 001 0_2 8 1 St. Louis 000 000 200 1_3 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Wainwright in the 7th. b-lined out for Ortega in the 8th. c-doubled for Tepera in the 9th. d-flied out for Heyward in the 10th.

1-ran for Sogard in the 9th.

E_Contreras (5). LOB_Chicago 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Heyward 2 (11), Contreras (12), Sogard (6), Goldschmidt (16), Bader (6), Carlson (19). 3B_Ortega (1). RBIs_Ortega (7), Sogard (12), Bader (19), Carlson (37), Molina (41). SB_Ortega (3). CS_Ortega (4), O’Neill (4). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Báez, Ortega, Hendricks, Happ, Rizzo, Chirinos); St. Louis 5 (O’Neill, Carlson, Arenado, Goldschmidt). RISP_Chicago 1 for 14; St. Louis 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hoerner, Rizzo.

DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Hoerner, Contreras); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Molina, Sosa, Goldschmidt, Sosa).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 6 1-3 8 2 2 0 3 90 3.61 Chafin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.37 Tepera 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.02 Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 15 2.21 Kimbrel L,1-3 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 22 0.51

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 7 6 1 1 0 5 84 3.56 Cabrera H,15 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.65 Gallegos BS,1-7 1 1 1 1 0 1 23 2.70 Gant 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.51 McFarland W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Tepera 2-0, Kimbrel 2-0, Gallegos 1-0, Gant 1-0, McFarland 2-0. IBB_off McFarland (Wisdom). HBP_Wainwright (Contreras), Gallegos 2 (Báez,Hoerner), Gant 2 (Marisnick,Contreras). WP_Chafin.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:09. A_37,008 (45,494).

