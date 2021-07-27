St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|8
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Rondón pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.209
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Johnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|201_4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000_2
|5
|0
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Bader 2 (9), Edman (23). HR_Bader (9), off Quantrill; DeJong (14), off Shaw; Ramírez (21), off Wainwright. RBIs_Bader (25), DeJong 2 (33), Carlson (42), Ramírez 2 (59). SB_Rondón (2), Bader (6). CS_Ramírez (3), Bader (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carpenter, Molina, Goldschmidt); Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Rosario). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Pérez 2, Johnson. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Molina, Edman, Molina; Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright W,8-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|87
|3.51
|Gallegos H,17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.55
|A.Reyes S,24-25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.93
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|90
|3.66
|Shaw L,3-5 BS,2-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|3.18
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.54
|Maton
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|33
|4.57
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.67
Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 3-0. HBP_A.Reyes (Bradley).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:51. A_19,480 (34,788).
