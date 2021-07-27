St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 4 8 Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .253 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Bader cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .301 Carpenter dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Rondón pr-dh 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 DeJong ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .209

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 2 9 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .253 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Zimmer cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .149 Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190

St. Louis 001 000 201_4 8 0 Cleveland 000 200 000_2 5 0

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Bader 2 (9), Edman (23). HR_Bader (9), off Quantrill; DeJong (14), off Shaw; Ramírez (21), off Wainwright. RBIs_Bader (25), DeJong 2 (33), Carlson (42), Ramírez 2 (59). SB_Rondón (2), Bader (6). CS_Ramírez (3), Bader (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Carpenter, Molina, Goldschmidt); Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Rosario). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Pérez 2, Johnson. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Molina, Edman, Molina; Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright W,8-6 7 4 2 2 2 8 87 3.51 Gallegos H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.55 A.Reyes S,24-25 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.93

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 4 1 1 1 5 90 3.66 Shaw L,3-5 BS,2-6 1 3 2 2 0 0 19 3.18 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.54 Maton 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 33 4.57 Wittgren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.67

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 3-0. HBP_A.Reyes (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:51. A_19,480 (34,788).

