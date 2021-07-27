St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rondón pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|201
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
DP_St. Louis 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Bader 2 (9), Edman (23). HR_Bader (9), DeJong (14), Ramírez (21). SB_Rondón (2), Bader (6).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,8-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Gallegos H,17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Reyes S,24-25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Shaw L,3-5 BS,2-6
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Wittgren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_A.Reyes (Bradley).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:51. A_19,480 (34,788).
