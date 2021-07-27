Trending:
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

July 27, 2021 10:21 pm
St. Louis Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 2 5 2
Carlson rf 4 0 1 1 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 2
O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 2 3 1 Zimmer cf 3 0 2 0
Carpenter dh 3 0 1 0 Pérez c 3 0 0 0
Rondón pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Johnson rf 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 1 1 2
St. Louis 001 000 201 4
Cleveland 000 200 000 2

DP_St. Louis 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Cleveland 4. 2B_Bader 2 (9), Edman (23). HR_Bader (9), DeJong (14), Ramírez (21). SB_Rondón (2), Bader (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright W,8-6 7 4 2 2 2 8
Gallegos H,17 1 1 0 0 0 1
A.Reyes S,24-25 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Quantrill 6 4 1 1 1 5
Shaw L,3-5 BS,2-6 1 3 2 2 0 0
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Maton 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Wittgren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_A.Reyes (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:51. A_19,480 (34,788).

