St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|5
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|LeBlanc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jax p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|103
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Minnesota 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, St. Louis 4. 2B_Astudillo (7), Edman (24), Goldschmidt (18). SB_Edman (18), O’Neill (9). SF_Bader (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jax
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Duffey L,2-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Helsley W,6-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:45. A_34,036 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments