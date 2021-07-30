Trending:
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 11:17 pm
Minnesota St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 29 5 8 5
Polanco 2b 5 0 3 0 Carlson rf 4 0 0 0
Rooker lf 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 0
Garver c 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1
Larnach rf 4 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 2 1 0
Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0
Astudillo 3b 4 0 3 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 1
Sanó 1b 2 1 0 0 Edman 2b 2 0 1 3
Gordon cf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 3 1 LeBlanc p 2 0 0 0
Jax p 2 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 Rondón ph 1 0 1 0
Duffey p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Cave rf 1 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 010 000 000 1
St. Louis 000 103 10x 5

DP_Minnesota 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, St. Louis 4. 2B_Astudillo (7), Edman (24), Goldschmidt (18). SB_Edman (18), O’Neill (9). SF_Bader (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Jax 5 2 1 1 2 2
Duffey L,2-3 1 3 3 3 1 1
Coulombe 2 3 1 1 0 1
St. Louis
LeBlanc 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 3
Helsley W,6-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 0
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:45. A_34,036 (45,494).

