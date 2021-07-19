St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 2 1 7 Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Alcántara ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Bryant lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Marisnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .279 Ortega cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Mills p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .300

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 9 7 2 10 Carlson rf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .254 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .273 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .193 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Molina c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .254 Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253 DeJong ss 3 2 0 1 0 1 .202 Bader cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247

Chicago 000 010 110_3 9 4 St. Louis 001 403 00x_8 9 0

a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Heyward in the 6th. c-struck out for McFarland in the 6th. d-walked for Thompson in the 7th.

E_Wisdom (4), Báez 2 (17), Sogard (2). LOB_Chicago 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Contreras (11), Rizzo (15). HR_Wisdom (14), off A.Miller; Carlson (8), off Thompson; Goldschmidt (16), off Thompson. RBIs_Wisdom (25), Bryant (48), Carlson 4 (35), DeJong (30), Goldschmidt 2 (54). S_Woodford.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Contreras, Chirinos); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Goldschmidt). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Happ, Alcántara, Bryant, Ortega, Sogard. GIDP_Happ, Molina, Goldschmidt.

DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo; Alcántara, Sogard, Rizzo); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills L,4-3 4 5 5 1 2 6 81 4.64 Thompson 2 2 3 3 0 3 26 2.25 Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.90 Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.76

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodford W,2-1 5 2-3 6 1 1 0 6 80 4.06 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 9.00 A.Miller 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 3.98 Gant 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 36 3.53

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Gant 1-0. HBP_Thompson (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:00. A_38,199 (45,494).

