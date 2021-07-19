Trending:
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 11:31 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 2 1 7
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Alcántara ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Bryant lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Marisnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .279
Ortega cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Mills p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .300
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 9 7 2 10
Carlson rf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .254
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .273
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .193
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Molina c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .254
Edman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .253
DeJong ss 3 2 0 1 0 1 .202
Bader cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Chicago 000 010 110_3 9 4
St. Louis 001 403 00x_8 9 0

a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Heyward in the 6th. c-struck out for McFarland in the 6th. d-walked for Thompson in the 7th.

E_Wisdom (4), Báez 2 (17), Sogard (2). LOB_Chicago 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Contreras (11), Rizzo (15). HR_Wisdom (14), off A.Miller; Carlson (8), off Thompson; Goldschmidt (16), off Thompson. RBIs_Wisdom (25), Bryant (48), Carlson 4 (35), DeJong (30), Goldschmidt 2 (54). S_Woodford.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Contreras, Chirinos); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Goldschmidt). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Happ, Alcántara, Bryant, Ortega, Sogard. GIDP_Happ, Molina, Goldschmidt.

DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo; Alcántara, Sogard, Rizzo); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills L,4-3 4 5 5 1 2 6 81 4.64
Thompson 2 2 3 3 0 3 26 2.25
Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.90
Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.76
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodford W,2-1 5 2-3 6 1 1 0 6 80 4.06
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 9.00
A.Miller 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 14 3.98
Gant 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 36 3.53

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Gant 1-0. HBP_Thompson (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:00. A_38,199 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

