St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|1
|7
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Marisnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Ortega cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mills p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chirinos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|2
|10
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.254
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.193
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Chicago
|000
|010
|110_3
|9
|4
|St. Louis
|001
|403
|00x_8
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Mills in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Heyward in the 6th. c-struck out for McFarland in the 6th. d-walked for Thompson in the 7th.
E_Wisdom (4), Báez 2 (17), Sogard (2). LOB_Chicago 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Contreras (11), Rizzo (15). HR_Wisdom (14), off A.Miller; Carlson (8), off Thompson; Goldschmidt (16), off Thompson. RBIs_Wisdom (25), Bryant (48), Carlson 4 (35), DeJong (30), Goldschmidt 2 (54). S_Woodford.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Bryant, Contreras, Chirinos); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, Goldschmidt). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; St. Louis 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Happ, Alcántara, Bryant, Ortega, Sogard. GIDP_Happ, Molina, Goldschmidt.
DP_Chicago 2 (Báez, Sogard, Rizzo; Alcántara, Sogard, Rizzo); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills L,4-3
|4
|
|5
|5
|1
|2
|6
|81
|4.64
|Thompson
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|26
|2.25
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.90
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.76
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|80
|4.06
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9.00
|A.Miller
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.98
|Gant
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|36
|3.53
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Gant 1-0. HBP_Thompson (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:00. A_38,199 (45,494).
