St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 11:31 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 2 Totals 34 8 9 7
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Carlson rf 4 1 2 4
Maples p 0 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 2
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0
Alcántara ss 1 0 0 0 Molina c 4 1 2 0
Bryant lf 4 0 0 1 Edman 2b 3 1 0 0
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 2 0 1
Marisnick ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 2 0
Wisdom 3b 4 2 3 1 Woodford p 1 0 0 0
Ortega cf-rf 4 0 2 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 4 0 1 0 Rondón ph 1 0 0 0
Mills p 1 0 0 0 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0
Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Chirinos ph-c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 010 110 3
St. Louis 001 403 00x 8

E_Wisdom (4), Báez 2 (17), Sogard (2). DP_Chicago 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Chicago 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Contreras (11), Rizzo (15). HR_Wisdom (14), Carlson (8), Goldschmidt (16). S_Woodford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills L,4-3 4 5 5 1 2 6
Thompson 2 2 3 3 0 3
Maples 1 1 0 0 0 0
Winkler 1 1 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Woodford W,2-1 5 2-3 6 1 1 0 6
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
A.Miller 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Gant 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Thompson (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:00. A_38,199 (45,494).

