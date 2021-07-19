St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|7
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
|Marisnick ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mills p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|010
|110
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|001
|403
|00x
|—
|8
E_Wisdom (4), Báez 2 (17), Sogard (2). DP_Chicago 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Chicago 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Contreras (11), Rizzo (15). HR_Wisdom (14), Carlson (8), Goldschmidt (16). S_Woodford (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills L,4-3
|4
|
|5
|5
|1
|2
|6
|Thompson
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Maples
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodford W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|McFarland
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Miller
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gant
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Thompson (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:00. A_38,199 (45,494).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments