Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Suarez scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Boston

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (53-32, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Red Sox -106; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 24-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .437 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .693.

The Red Sox have gone 26-15 away from home. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .386.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his second victory and Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Matt Barnes took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 51 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 extra base hits and 70 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .250 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 9-1, .288 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman