Sports News

Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:39 pm
At Tokyo

Sunday, Jul. 25

6 of 33 events

28 of 55 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 1 2 2 5
China 3 0 1 4
Japan 2 1 0 3
South Korea 1 0 2 3
Italy 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Australia 0 1 1 2
Russia 0 1 1 2
Serbia 0 1 1 2
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Kosovo 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Taiwan 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Netherlands 0 1 0 1
Romania 0 1 0 1
Spain 0 1 0 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
France 0 0 1 1
Indonesia 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Mongolia 0 0 1 1
Slovenia 0 0 1 1
Switzerland 0 0 1 1
Ukraine 0 0 1 1

