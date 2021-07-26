Summer Olympic Medals Table

Trending:
July 26, 2021 7:55 pm
At Tokyo

Tuesday, Jul. 27

0 of 40 events

92 of 132 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 6 5 7 18
United States 7 3 5 15
Japan 8 2 3 13
ROC 4 5 3 12
Italy 1 4 4 9
Britain 3 4 1 8
South Korea 3 0 4 7
Australia 2 1 3 6
France 1 2 2 5
Canada 1 2 1 4
Taiwan 0 2 2 4
Netherlands 0 3 0 3
Brazil 0 2 1 3
Germany 0 0 3 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Hungary 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Croatia 1 0 1 2
Slovenia 1 0 1 2
Georgia 0 2 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Indonesia 0 1 1 2
Serbia 0 1 1 2
Spain 0 1 1 2
Switzerland 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mongolia 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Ukraine 0 0 2 2
Austria 1 0 0 1
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Romania 0 1 0 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
New Zealand 0 0 1 1

