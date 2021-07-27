Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo

Wednesday, Jul. 28

2 of 36 events

134 of 168 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 9 8 8 25 China 9 5 7 21 Japan 10 3 5 18 ROC 7 7 4 18 Britain 4 5 4 13 Italy 1 5 6 12 South Korea 3 2 5 10 Australia 3 1 5 9 Canada 2 3 3 8 France 2 2 3 7 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Germany 2 0 3 5 Brazil 1 2 2 5 Switzerland 1 2 2 5 Serbia 1 1 1 3 Slovenia 1 1 1 3 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 Spain 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Ukraine 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Georgia 0 2 0 2 South Africa 0 2 0 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Cuba 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.