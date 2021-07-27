Summer Olympic Medals Table

Trending:
The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 8:30 pm
At Tokyo

Wednesday, Jul. 28

2 of 36 events

134 of 168 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 9 8 8 25
China 9 5 7 21
Japan 10 3 5 18
ROC 7 7 4 18
Britain 4 5 4 13
Italy 1 5 6 12
South Korea 3 2 5 10
Australia 3 1 5 9
Canada 2 3 3 8
France 2 2 3 7
Taiwan 1 2 3 6
Germany 2 0 3 5
Brazil 1 2 2 5
Switzerland 1 2 2 5
Serbia 1 1 1 3
Slovenia 1 1 1 3
Netherlands 0 3 0 3
Spain 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Ukraine 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Hungary 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Austria 1 0 1 2
Croatia 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Georgia 0 2 0 2
South Africa 0 2 0 2
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Indonesia 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Norway 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Romania 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
New Zealand 0 0 1 1

