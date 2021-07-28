Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo
Thursday, Jul. 29
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|11
|11
|9
|31
|China
|12
|6
|9
|27
|ROC
|7
|11
|6
|24
|Japan
|13
|4
|5
|22
|Australia
|6
|1
|9
|16
|Britain
|5
|6
|5
|16
|Italy
|1
|6
|9
|16
|South Korea
|4
|2
|5
|11
|Germany
|3
|3
|5
|11
|Netherlands
|2
|6
|3
|11
|Canada
|2
|3
|5
|10
|France
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Switzerland
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Taiwan
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Hungary
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Brazil
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Croatia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Austria
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Spain
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Hong Kong
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|South Africa
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Denmark
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Turkey
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fiji
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Venezuela
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cuba
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
