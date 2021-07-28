Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo

Thursday, Jul. 29

3 of 28 events

171 of 196 total events

Nation G S B Tot United States 11 11 9 31 China 12 6 9 27 ROC 7 11 6 24 Japan 13 4 5 22 Australia 6 1 9 16 Britain 5 6 5 16 Italy 1 6 9 16 South Korea 4 2 5 11 Germany 3 3 5 11 Netherlands 2 6 3 11 Canada 2 3 5 10 France 3 2 3 8 Switzerland 1 3 2 6 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Hungary 2 1 2 5 Brazil 1 2 2 5 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Romania 1 3 0 4 New Zealand 1 2 1 4 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Croatia 2 0 1 3 Georgia 1 2 0 3 Austria 1 1 1 3 Spain 0 2 1 3 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Ukraine 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Hong Kong 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Ireland 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 South Africa 0 2 0 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Denmark 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Fiji 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Venezuela 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Cuba 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.