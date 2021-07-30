Summer Olympic Medals Table

At Tokyo

Saturday, Jul. 31

Nation G S B Tot United States 16 17 11 44 China 19 10 11 40 ROC 10 14 10 34 Japan 17 4 7 28 Australia 10 3 12 25 Britain 7 9 9 25 Italy 2 7 12 21 Germany 3 4 9 16 South Korea 5 4 6 15 Netherlands 3 7 5 15 France 3 5 6 14 Canada 3 4 5 12 New Zealand 3 3 2 8 Switzerland 1 3 4 8 Brazil 1 3 3 7 Czech Republic 3 2 1 6 Croatia 3 1 2 6 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Taiwan 1 2 3 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Georgia 1 3 0 4 Romania 1 3 0 4 Austria 1 1 2 4 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Ukraine 0 0 4 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Spain 0 2 1 3 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Norway 1 1 0 2 Slovakia 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Ireland 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Cuba 0 1 1 2 Denmark 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 Fiji 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Poland 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Venezuela 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1 San Marino 0 0 1 1

