Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo
Monday, Jul. 26
33 of 37 events
88 of 92 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|United States
|7
|3
|4
|14
|Japan
|7
|1
|3
|11
|China
|6
|4
|6
|16
|South Korea
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Britain
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Russia
|2
|5
|3
|10
|Australia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Italy
|1
|4
|4
|9
|France
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Taiwan
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Netherlands
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Brazil
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Germany
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Georgia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Serbia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Spain
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mongolia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Turkey
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Romania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Croatia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
