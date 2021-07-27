Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo
Wednesday, Jul. 28
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Japan
|10
|3
|5
|18
|United States
|9
|8
|8
|25
|China
|9
|5
|7
|21
|ROC
|7
|7
|4
|18
|Britain
|4
|5
|4
|13
|South Korea
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Australia
|3
|1
|5
|9
|Canada
|2
|3
|3
|8
|France
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Germany
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Italy
|1
|5
|6
|12
|Taiwan
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Brazil
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Serbia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Spain
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Georgia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Turkey
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colombia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Romania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cuba
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Israel
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
