Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Friday, Jul. 30

3 of 36 events

199 of 232 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 15 7 9 31
Japan 15 4 6 25
United States 14 14 10 38
ROC 8 12 9 29
Australia 8 2 10 20
Britain 5 7 6 18
South Korea 4 3 5 12
Germany 3 3 7 13
France 3 5 3 11
Italy 2 7 10 19
Netherlands 2 7 4 13
Canada 2 3 5 10
New Zealand 2 2 1 5
Hungary 2 1 2 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Croatia 2 0 2 4
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Brazil 1 3 3 7
Switzerland 1 3 2 6
Taiwan 1 2 3 6
Romania 1 3 0 4
Czech Republic 1 2 1 4
Austria 1 1 2 4
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Hong Kong 1 1 0 2
Norway 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Fiji 1 0 0 1
Greece 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 0 4 4
Spain 0 2 1 3
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
South Africa 0 2 0 2
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Denmark 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Venezuela 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
San Marino 0 0 1 1

