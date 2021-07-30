Trending:
Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 8:06 pm
< a min read
      

At Tokyo

Saturday, Jul. 31

7 of 46 events

237 of 278 total events

Nation G S B Tot
China 19 10 11 40
Japan 17 4 7 28
United States 16 17 11 44
ROC 10 14 10 34
Australia 10 3 12 25
Britain 7 9 9 25
South Korea 5 4 6 15
Germany 3 4 9 16
Netherlands 3 7 5 15
France 3 5 6 14
Canada 3 4 5 12
New Zealand 3 3 2 8
Czech Republic 3 2 1 6
Croatia 3 1 2 6
Italy 2 7 12 21
Hungary 2 2 2 6
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Switzerland 1 3 4 8
Brazil 1 3 3 7
Taiwan 1 2 3 6
Georgia 1 3 0 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Austria 1 1 2 4
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Norway 1 1 0 2
Slovakia 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
Fiji 1 0 0 1
Greece 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 0 0 4 4
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Spain 0 2 1 3
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Cuba 0 1 1 2
Denmark 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Venezuela 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
San Marino 0 0 1 1

