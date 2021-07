Summer Olympic Multi-Medalists

At Tokyo

MEN

Two

Je Deok Kim, South Korea, Archery, 2 gold

Wei Pang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Haoran Yang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

WOMEN

Two

San An, South Korea, Archery, 2 gold

Ariarne Titmus, Australia, Swimming, 2 gold

Qian Yang, China, Shooting, 2 gold

Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 silver

Margaret Macneil, Canada, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 silver

Ranxin Jiang, China, Shooting, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Katrina Lehis, Estonia, Fencing, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Emma McKeon, Australia, Swimming, 1 gold, 1 bronze

Penny Oleksiak, Canada, Swimming, 1 silver, 1 bronze

