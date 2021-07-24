On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sunday's Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:39 pm

      

SWIMMING

Men’s 400m Freestyle

GOLD_Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

SILVER_Jack McLoughlin, Australia

BRONZE_Kieran Smith, United States

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

GOLD_Chase Kalisz, United States

SILVER_Jay Litherland, United States

BRONZE_Brendon Smith, Australia

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

GOLD_Yui Ohashi, Japan

SILVER_Emma Weyant, United States

BRONZE_Hali Flickinger, United States

