Sunday’s Olympic Medalists

SWIMMING

Men’s 400m Freestyle

GOLD_Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia

SILVER_Jack McLoughlin, Australia

BRONZE_Kieran Smith, United States

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

GOLD_Chase Kalisz, United States

SILVER_Jay Litherland, United States

BRONZE_Brendon Smith, Australia

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

GOLD_Yui Ohashi, Japan

SILVER_Emma Weyant, United States

BRONZE_Hali Flickinger, United States

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.