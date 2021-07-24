Sunday’s Olympic Medalists

SWIMMING
Men’s 400m Freestyle
GOLD_Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
SILVER_Jack McLoughlin, Australia
BRONZE_Kieran Smith, United States
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
GOLD_Chase Kalisz, United States
SILVER_Jay Litherland, United States
BRONZE_Brendon Smith, Australia
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
GOLD_Yui Ohashi, Japan
SILVER_Emma Weyant, United States
BRONZE_Hali Flickinger, United States
