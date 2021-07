Saturday, July 24

3X3 BASKETBALL

Women

Japan 19, Mongolia 10

Italy 22, Romania 14

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Women

United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)

HOCKEY

Women

Germany 2, Britain 1

HANDBALL

Women

Netherlands 32, Japan 21

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Italy 3, Russia 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

WATER POLO

Men

Italy 21, South Africa 2

