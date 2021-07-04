Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Cesar Valdez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP John Means to Aberdeen (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade to Scranton-Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Allgeyer to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jeremy Beasley and LHP Travis Bergen outright to Buffalo.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Brusader Graterol for Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired INF Kevin Kramer from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Nathan Kirby.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Nick Tropeano and Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Sean Reid-Foley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 1. Reinstated 3B Jonathan Villar from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Alexander on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Means from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis. Sent RHP Luis Oviedo to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to El Paso (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Diego Moreno to a minor league contract. Sent LF Andrew Stevenson on a rehab assingment to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
TORONTO FC — Released head coach Chris Armas.
