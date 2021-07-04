Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 10:30 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Cesar Valdez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Sent LHP John Means to Aberdeen (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jose Rojas from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Allgeyer to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jeremy Beasley and LHP Travis Bergen outright to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Brusader Graterol for Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired INF Kevin Kramer from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Nathan Kirby.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Nick Tropeano and Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Sean Reid-Foley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 1. Reinstated 3B Jonathan Villar from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Alexander on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Means from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis. Sent RHP Luis Oviedo to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to El Paso (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Diego Moreno to a minor league contract. Sent LF Andrew Stevenson on a rehab assingment to Rochester (Triple-A East).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Released head coach Chris Armas.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman