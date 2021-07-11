Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Barnes on a two-year contract extension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Barker on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Cal Raleigh from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma. Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Placed LHP Yusei Kikuchi on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RF Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released LF Steven Souza Jr..

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Recalled CF Monte Harrison from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse. Optioned RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Nick Tropeano to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Connor Brogdon, 3B Alex Bohm and LHP Bailer Falter on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Nick Maton, LHPs Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez and RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Caleb Baragar from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Beede to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Kyle McGowin on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Added OL Thaddeus Coleman to the roster.

