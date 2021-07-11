Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 10:32 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Barnes on a two-year contract extension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Barker on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Cal Raleigh from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma. Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Placed LHP Yusei Kikuchi on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RF Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 60-day IL. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released LF Steven Souza Jr..

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Preston Guilmet for assignment. Recalled CF Monte Harrison from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from Syracuse. Optioned RHPs Geoff Hartlieb and Nick Tropeano to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Connor Brogdon, 3B Alex Bohm and LHP Bailer Falter on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Nick Maton, LHPs Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez and RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Caleb Baragar from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Beede to Sacramento.

        Read more: Sports News

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Kyle McGowin on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Added OL Thaddeus Coleman to the roster.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent