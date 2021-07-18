Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Noah Cameron, Tyson Guerrero, Shane Connolly, Caden Monke and Jack Aldrich and RHPs Patrick Halligan, Anthony Simonelli and Harrison Beethe, OFs Parker Bates and River Town and SS Camryn Williams on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled CF Brandon Marsh from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Dillon Thomas from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed OF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LF Breyvic Valera from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated LHP Nick Allgeyer for assignment. Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo. Sent RHP Tyler Chatwood to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Carle on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed 1B Frank Schwindel off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East).

MIAMI MARLINS — Added LHP Braxton Garrett to the roster.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 15.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Sam Coonrod to Lehigh (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Henry Davis on a minor league contract. Reinstated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and INF Rodolfo Castro to Altoona (Double-A Northeast).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled CF Andrew Stevenson from Rochester (Triple-A East).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLNAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs, RHP Vin Mazzaro and OF Johnni Turbo to the active list. Placed LHP Francisco Gracesqui on the inactive list. Released INF Ben Faraias. Traded RHP Ryan Richardson to the Kane County Cougars (American Association) to complete an earlier trade.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Relieved head coach Gabriel Heinze of his duties. Assistant coach Rob Valentino named interim head coach.

