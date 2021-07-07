On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

DAVID BRANDT
July 7, 2021 3:33 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 Saric is one of the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt, and turned to Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric’s minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.

Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn’t seen much time in the postseason.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

