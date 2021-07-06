Trending:
Suns’ Saric suffers knee injury, won’t return to Game 1

DAVID BRANDT
July 6, 2021 10:23 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric won’t return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night after suffering a right knee injury late in the first quarter.

Saric is one the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn’t played much in the postseason.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterwards, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The Suns led the Milwaukee Bucks 57-49 at halftime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

