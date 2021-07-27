On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sweden wins again in Olympic soccer, New Zealand eliminated

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 6:25 am
KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Anna Anvegard and Madelen Janogy scored a goal each Tuesday to help Sweden finish Group G with a perfect record after a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in the women’s Olympic soccer competition.

Anvegard headed in the opening goal in the 17th minute and Janogy knocked in the other in the 30th.

Sweden is looking to reach its second straight Olympic final after losing to Germany in the gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The Swedes finished five points ahead of the United States and Australia, who drew 0-0 in the other group game. New Zealand was eliminated.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

