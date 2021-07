DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA Tour and the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation canceled the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA on Thursday because of ongoing travel and border restrictions and current health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled for Oct. 28-31 at Miramar Golf Country Club.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.